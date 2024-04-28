Jennison Associates LLC Has $711,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 119,489 shares of company stock worth $6,371,781 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $53.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.19. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

