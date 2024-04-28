Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $822,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,984,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,881,000 after purchasing an additional 197,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 500.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

