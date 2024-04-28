Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,315 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,359 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $308.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.92. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.