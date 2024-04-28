Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 5,640 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Belden by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Belden by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Belden by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

