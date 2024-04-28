Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 19.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $387,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 32.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $12,201,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Up 1.0 %

ALKS stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alkermes

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.