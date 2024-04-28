Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 19.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $387,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 32.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $12,201,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alkermes Stock Up 1.0 %
ALKS stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.55.
Alkermes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Alkermes
In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
