Jennison Associates LLC Sells 39,874 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,874 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HL. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.11 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

