Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 374,593 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,645,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $4,879,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.31 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.73%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

