JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Trading Down 9.2 %

INTC stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

