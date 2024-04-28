JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $105,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 59,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $555.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

