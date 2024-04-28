JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,288,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,316,000 after purchasing an additional 561,844 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPM stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

