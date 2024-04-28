JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $555.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

