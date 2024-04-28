Keener Financial Planning LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

