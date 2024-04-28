Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $854.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $266.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.