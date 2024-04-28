KFG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 10.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.54 and a 52 week high of $174.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.