Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

