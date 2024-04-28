Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 541 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average is $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

