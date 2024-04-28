Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,761 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 59,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

