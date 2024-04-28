Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $856,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 259,779 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

