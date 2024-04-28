MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. CWM LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.80.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $201.79 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.34 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.62. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

