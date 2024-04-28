Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CL King started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.78.

MMSI opened at $73.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

