MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stake Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGEE opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $83.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

