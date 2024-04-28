Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 647.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $406.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $295.25 and a 12-month high of $430.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.48 and its 200 day moving average is $388.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

