Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,646,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Neogen by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 671,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 605,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Neogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,021,000 after purchasing an additional 497,856 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,909,000 after purchasing an additional 306,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Neogen by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 302,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 12,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $156,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $375,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares in the company, valued at $570,179.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 12,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,215.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

