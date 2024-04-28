Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $555.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.