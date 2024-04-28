NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Holdings Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of NMI worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 426.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in NMI by 223.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,135 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 14.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NMI by 31.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,356,000 after purchasing an additional 162,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

