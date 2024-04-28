Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $64,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.04 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

