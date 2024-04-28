NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. HT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Legacy Trust increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 3,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 57,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $266.25 and a one year high of $974.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $854.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

