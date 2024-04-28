Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.82.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.54 and a 52-week high of $174.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.