Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,035,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 546,165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 786,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PDM opened at $6.71 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.65). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

