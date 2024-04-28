Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

PNW opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.