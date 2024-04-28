Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $9.49 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,406,216,000 after buying an additional 1,374,052 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

