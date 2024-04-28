Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,881 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 41.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $15.09 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

