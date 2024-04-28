Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 618,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,204,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.