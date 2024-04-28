S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.4 %

AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average of $158.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

