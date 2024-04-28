Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 498.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 407,528 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 19.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,182,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,189,000 after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 60.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 137,922 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 25.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 486,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 56.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SANM stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

