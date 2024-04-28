Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 39,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,391,000. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $12,837,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.54 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.