Schear Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,943 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.4% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $854.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $266.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

