Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total transaction of $782,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,813 shares of company stock worth $22,863,919 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $330.00 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.41.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.