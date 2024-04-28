Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 21.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 33.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.1 %

PMAY opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.