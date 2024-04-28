Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.