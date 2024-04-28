Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 10.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

