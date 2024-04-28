Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.36% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

