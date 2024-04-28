Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $537.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

