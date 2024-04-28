Sigma Planning Corp Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMAY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 54.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 58.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth $236,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 34.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BMAY stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

