Sigma Planning Corp Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

