Sigma Planning Corp Has $298,000 Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,800,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPG opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

