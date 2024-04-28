Sigma Planning Corp Has $314,000 Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,623 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

