Sigma Planning Corp Has $333,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 400,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 50.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

