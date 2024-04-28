Sigma Planning Corp Invests $287,000 in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.