Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,787 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 866,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 138,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

